Certara to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 14, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
PRINCETON, N.J., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 360-0946 for domestic callers or (914) 987-7661 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 2728807. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
ir@certara.com 

Media Contact:
Ariane Lovell
Finn Partners
ariane.lovell@finnpartners.com  


