Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP: ClearBalance Data Breach Investigation Alert

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of ClearBalance customers.

On July 9, 2021, CSI Financial Services, LLC ("ClearBalance") began notifying certain of its customers of a data breach that involved their personal information, including:

Name, tax ID, social security number, date of birth, other government-issued ID, telephone number, healthcare account number and balance, date of service, ClearBalance loan number and balance, personal banking information, clinical information, health insurance information, and full-face photographic image.

ClearBalance services loans made by banks to patients of hospitals or healthcare providers to finance medical expenses.

