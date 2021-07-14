Seagate Technology chooses Genetec to secure its global campuses

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. ("Genetec"), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX), a world leader in data storage and enterprise storage systems, has deployed Genetec™ Security Center to secure their global campuses and regional offices.

At the heart of this large-scale global deployment is the Genetec unified security platform which includes Security Center, Genetec Omnicast™ IP video management system (VMS) to manage more than 1,150 cameras, Genetec Synergis™ IP access control system (ACS) to manage more than 22,000 card holders, Sipelia to manage communications between intercoms and security operation, and Seagate's own high-efficiency, high-performance Exos™ X 5U84 mass capacity storage system. All sites are connected using the Genetec Security Center Federation feature to centralize monitoring, reporting, and alarm management across the entire organization.

The solution enables Seagate to pull in up to 1.3 petabytes of high-definition video in a single disk enclosure from hundreds of cameras and other IoT devices without losing a single frame or data packet.

"Video, and especially multi-source, high-definition video, provides a stringent performance test for any storage solution," said Ken Claffey, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise storage systems at Seagate. "Likewise, the data availability expectation of a robust, unified security platform like Genetec™ Security Center is formidable. The sheer volume of high-definition video streams, frames and metadata coupled with increasingly long retention periods, represent one of the most challenging IT infrastructures to deploy."

This enterprise-scale deployment provides a clear blueprint for a state-of-the-art, unified, high-performance physical security environment for modern, large-scale facilities.

"Enterprises with global campuses and data center environments have mission-critical requirements, and securing a growing number of assets across huge facilities, while staying ahead of emerging threats is increasingly challenging," said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Groups at Genetec Inc. "Through our partnership with Seagate, this enterprise-scale deployment provides a great example of how enterprises can implement a holistic approach to security, that encompasses physical and cybersecurity while ensuring compliance with fast-changing regulatory mandates."

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company's flagship product, Genetec Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.

