Smart Communications to Deliver Pure Cloud Deployment to Europe via AWS

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™, a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that its platform is now available via Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Germany. Customers across Europe can now join those already utilizing the Smart Communications Conversation Cloud™ platform on AWS in the U.S., UK and Australia, to realize the benefits only a pure cloud deployment model can offer.



The 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Customer Communications Management predicts that, "By 2023, over 75% of all customer communication management implementations will be cloud or hybrid solutions."[1] AWS provides a reliable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud, with data center locations around the globe.

"Companies recognize the business value and are adopting cloud technology as part of their larger IT strategy at a rapid rate," said Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications. "The addition of the AWS data center in Germany now provides our customers proven and trusted cloud technologies to scale their customer conversations while being mindful of regional privacy regulations."

Earlier this year, Smart Communications acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management with a focus on the financial services industry. Assentis customers and additional European companies are now well positioned to migrate from costly and time consuming on-premise solutions to take advantage of Smart Communications innovation that allows for flexibility and integrations into core systems.

This announcement follows the newly released 2021 Aspire CCM Leaderboard; an analyst evaluation in which Smart Communications received the highest score and was cited as "the only complete SaaS CCM platform proven to deliver enterprise-scalability in the cloud."

[1] Gartner, "Market Guide for Customer Communication Management", Tim Nelms, Gene Phifer, 9 June 2021

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications' Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry.





