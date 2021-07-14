GiftPocket Launches SEND Feature for Gifting Gift Cards

Columbus, OHIO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GiftPocket, the digital wallet app dedicated to empowering young adults to manage their gift cards, announced today that it has launched its SEND capability, and its "Pass the Positivity" campaign to share a little bit of happiness and connection. The GiftPocket app's new SEND feature is unique within the digital wallet space, and allows current users to send a gift card of their choice and value to a fellow current or new user. To commemorate the kickoff of the SEND feature, GiftPocket's "Pass the Positivity" campaign grants current users the opportunity to gift a free $5 gift card to another user using the new SEND feature, while also receiving a free $5 gift card for themselves.

"We hope to empower the next generation within our digital economy. The GiftPocket SEND feature allows all of us to spread a moment of delight, which is necessary as we recover from the Pandemic," said Brooke Yoakam, founder of GiftPocket. "Receiving a surprise $5 from a friend is a virtual hug, and could mean a free ice cream or taco, which in turn empowers that new user to pass that positivity, which in turn stimulates the economy, something we can all appreciate."

The new SEND feature allows GiftPocket users to purchase gift cards from more than 250 plus brands, and then send those gift card values through the app or to a current or new user. Current users can also purchase GiftPocket Points (GP Points) to send or gift to another user. Every 10 GP Points equal one dollar that users can put towards a purchase of a gift card of their choice.

GiftPocket is the multiple award winning, digital wallet brainchild of Yoakam, who founded the app in 2014 when she was 12 years old. After receiving some unwanted gift cards from older family members and not knowing what to do with them, she created GiftPocket. The app allows users to turn those unwanted gift cards into ones they do want and will actually use. The digital wallet app is focused on young adults, empowering them to use their currency wisely -- which research shows -- is most often gift cards over cash or credit cards.

"GiftPocket solves the problem of losing and forgetting gift cards and what to do with unwanted gift cards. Too often, I received many gift cards from my grandpa to retailers I would never use. GiftPocket provides a solution to this problem, and now we are furthering the connection between retailer and consumer with the SEND feature," said Yoakam. "The SEND feature extends that connection, broadening that gift card experience, for both consumer and retailer, through an end-to-end gift card experience with the tap of a finger."

A video of how GiftPocket's SEND feature works can by found by clicking HERE.

The GiftPocket app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. More information about GiftPocket can be found at: GiftPocket.com.



