New book 'Liberalism and the Free Society in 2021' examines the state of freedom worldwide

Arlington, Va., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In July 2021, Atlas Network will celebrate its fortieth anniversary with the release of CEO Brad Lips' Liberalism and the Free Society in 2021. The new book contends that, in the wake of an extraordinary health crisis, the world now confronts an extraordinary freedom crisis.

Lips explains, "My big hypothesis is that a great deal of history will unfold in the 2020s, and the groups that make up the freedom movement are undervalued assets for revitalizing liberal democracy and ensuring a brighter future." The book takes a sober look at how the values of free societies are now being tested by lockdowns, cronyism, cancel culture, and more; and it finds hope in the capacities of a growing community of civil society organizations that aim for social change and policy reform in the direction of freedom.

For four decades, Atlas Network has played a leading role in growing a freedom movement of principled, non-partisan organizations. The independent partners of Atlas Network counter the arguments of left-wing socialists and right-wing populists, working instead to create a consensus around classical liberal ideas of individual liberty and limited government.

Liberalism and the Free Society in 2021 features findings from a new empirical study, the Global Index of Economic Mentality, which measures the extent to which the populations of different countries value private initiative, free competition, and personal responsibility over greater government intervention in the economy. The book also includes fascinating transcripts of wide-ranging interviews Lips held with thought-leaders in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. It is further enhanced by a photojournalism chapter, highlighting the concrete results in people's lives that derive from policy reforms in the direction of economic freedom.

In the final chapter, Lips presents "A Path Forward," explaining how a broader consensus can be built around classical liberal principles by emphasizing inclusivity and equal justice.

Liberalism and the Free Society in 2021 is available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon (print and e-book), and Target.

Attachment





AJ Skiera Atlas Network 202.449.8440 aj.skiera@atlasnetwork.org