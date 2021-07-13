 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 29

Globe Newswire  
July 13, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), today announced that it will report second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results for the period ended July 2, 2021 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 29, 2021. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company's business and financial results.

Event: Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Live Call: (334) 781-6673 or (800) 700-1722

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 5, 2021 by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 7087700#.

About Exponent
Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com