Biomass Power Market worth USD 108.64 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomass Power Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Biomass Power Market Research Report, Feedstock, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market is projected to be worth USD 108.64 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 54.1 billion in 2020.

Increased Demand for Power Generation

Biomass is a low-carbon, sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels that, when burned, produces bioenergy, which is regarded as a clean fuel for energy generation. Growing global energy demand is expected to boost bioenergy production via biomass, which will also assist the growth of the biomass power market. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA), bioenergy power output increased by around 5% in 2019, which is only 1% less than the 6% annual power production rate required to satisfy the 2030 sustainable development scenario goals.

Furthermore, renewable energy generated from biomass has a significant impact on global warming emissions since it reduces the amount of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere. Furthermore, boosting the supply of renewable biomass power would allow to replace carbon-intensive energy sources while reducing global warming emissions dramatically. As a result, rising demand for clean energy generation is likely to fuel expansion in the worldwide biomass power market throughout the forecast period.



Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1692





Key Players

The prominent players active in the global biomass power market are-

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (US)

Orsted A/S (Denmark)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ltd. (Japan)

Suez (France)

Amerseco Inc (US)

Licella Holdings Ltd (Australia)

Vattenfall AB (Sweden)

Xcel Energy Inc (US)

VEOLIA (France)

Ramboll Group A/S (US).

Industry News

In February 2021, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) announced that its B&W Environmental division would design, supply, and install a flue gas energy recovery system as well as innovative water treatment equipment for a waste-to-energy facility in Europe. The contract is worth more than $13 million.



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (155 pages) on Biomass Power



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biomass-power-market-1692





Rising Energy & Power Demand

Global energy demand has risen exponentially in recent years as a result of increasing urbanization and a fast-growing global population. The majority of the energy produced around the world comes from fossil fuels, which emit harmful GHG emissions when burned. Biomass, on the other hand, is a carbon-neutral carrier that can make major contributions to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has released a biomass action plan. The plan is intended to promote the use of biomass energy as a source of energy with enormous potential for power generation. As a result, increased energy and power demand is likely to fuel the growth of the worldwide biomass power market over the forecast period.

Restrictions Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic to Impact the Global Market

COVID-19's impact on the global economy is altering on a daily basis. It is proving to be a significant hurdle for the renewable industry, resulting in a raw material supply crisis and probable job losses. Companies in the energy and power industry are facing a number of issues as a result of a drop in electricity costs following the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the United States is one of the greatest markets for biomass power generation. The slowing of the country's economic growth has had an impact on the global generation and renewable energy investment. Similarly, during the COVID-19 crisis, there was a greater emphasis on renewable technologies; however, due to labor restrictions, fewer power plants were operational.

As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), just 222 MW of solar and 25 MW of wind capacity were achieved in India in March, as all efforts were halted owing to the pandemic. Similarly, the majority of respondents in a survey done by the World Bioenergy Association (WBA) acknowledged the considerable impact of the pandemic on the bioenergy industry, leading to a reduction in investment and the cancellation of new investments in the bioenergy sector. However, due to fewer limitations, the solid biomass sector, including makers of wood pellets, has not seen a significant change in 2020.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on all businesses around the world. Due to the rapid growth, governments around the world have taken stronger measures for the functioning of industrial plants and offices, resulting in stricter lockdowns. The lockdown had a significant influence on the energy sector, with energy demand falling by 18% to 20% in 2020. Furthermore, the virus had a considerable influence on the bioenergy sector, with a particular emphasis on processed solid biomass like wood pellets, chips, forest residues, and others. The result was a modest decrease in revenues and a difficult position with controlling the cash flow of market participants. However, producers of industrial pellets faced difficulties in obtaining feedstock since the majority of the sector relies on forestry harvesting, which was hampered by national restrictions.



Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1692





Market Segmentation

The global biomass power market has been classified based on feedstock, technology, and end-use.

By feedstock, the global biomass power market has been segmented into woody biomass, energy crops, agricultural residues, forest residues, biogas landfill & sewage gas, industrial & municipal waste.

By technology, the global biomass power market has been segmented into anaerobic digestion, combustion, gasification, and co-firing.

By end-use, the global biomass power market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead the Global Market with Largest Share

The Asia Pacific biomass power industry is expected to account for the largest part of the global biomass power market. The Asia Pacific is one of the world's greatest markets for biomass power. Due to the region's growing population and rising per capita disposable income, there is an increased demand for energy. Furthermore, the fast-developing economies in this region are also the world's top polluters. Furthermore, due to the abundance of natural resources in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly. Emerging economies like India and Indonesia are expected to grow significantly as a result of proposed government legislation to promote investment in the biomass power sector.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Feedstock (Woody Biomass, Agricultural Residues, Forest Residues, Biogas, Landfill and Sewage Gas, Energy Crops, Industrial & Municipal Waste), Technology (Anaerobic Digestion, Combustion, Gasification, and Co-Firing), End Use (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America)



To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1692





About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter







Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com