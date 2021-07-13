Gennao Bio Appoints Chris Duke as Chief Operating Officer and Julie Hambleton, M.D., to Board of Directors

HOPEWELL, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gennao Bio, a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced the appointments of Chris Duke as chief operating officer and Julie Hambleton, M.D., as director to the company's board.



"Chris has been a key advisor to Gennao for the last 12 months and played a critical role in launching the company," said Stephen Squinto, Ph.D., chief executive officer and chair of the board of Gennao Bio. "His deep experience in company formation, product development and global commercialization at rare disease and oncology companies will be instrumental as we transition from a research organization to a clinical-stage drug development company."

Dr. Squinto continued, "We are thrilled to have Julie join Gennao's board of directors. She is an oncology drug development veteran with an incredible track record of clinical and regulatory success. Her knowledge and insights will be invaluable to Gennao as we work to develop transformative, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing our non-viral GMAB technology."

Mr. Duke has held leadership positions at several rare disease and immuno-oncology companies including Amicus Therapeutics, Advaxis, Inc., and NPS Pharma. Most recently, Mr. Duke led operations for Amicus K.K. in Japan including commercialization efforts for Galafold™ (migalastat) for Fabry disease, after previously serving as the company's vice president of global commercial operations. He also was chief operating officer for Advaxis, Inc., and executive director of international commercial operations for NPS Pharma. Earlier in his career, Mr. Duke held clinical and scientific positions at Merck & Co. and The Schering-Plough Corporation. He received an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, as well as an MPH and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rutgers University.

Dr. Hambleton is a biotechnology and pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience leading oncology companies. Most recently she served as interim chief executive officer at Arch Oncology. Previously, she served as senior vice president, chief medical officer and head of development at IDEAYA Biosciences. Prior to her role at IDEAYA, she held the positions of vice president and head of U.S. Medical at Bristol-Myers Squibb, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Five Prime Therapeutics and vice president of clinical development at Clovis Oncology. Dr. Hambleton began her industry career at Genentech, most recently as group medical director of global clinical development. She completed her medical and hematology-oncology training at the University California, San Francisco, where she then served on faculty from 1993 to 2003. She received a B.S. from Duke University, and M.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and was Board-certified in Hematology and Internal Medicine.

About Gennao Bio

Gennao Bio is a privately held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing it proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology. GMAB is an adaptive technology that uses a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of a wide variety of nucleic acid payloads to select cells. This delivery platform is differentiated from traditional gene delivery systems as it can deliver multiple types of nucleic acids, allows for repeat dosing and employs well-established manufacturing processes. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on addressing significant unmet needs in oncology and rare monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.

