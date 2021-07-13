Bendheim Names Ben Jayson as Company President

NEW YORK, NY, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim, the family-owned, 94-year-old architectural glass manufacturer, has tapped a fourth-generation member of the family as the company's new President. The appointment ushers a new strategic initiative, focused on innovating Bendheim's processes and customer experience.

Ben Jayson, the great-grandson of Bendheim founders Sem and Margaret Bendheim, succeeds his father, Robert Jayson, and uncles, Steven and Donald Jayson, who have run the daily business operations for more than four decades. Fred Jayson, the son-in-law of the founders, is also still actively involved in the company, working from Bendheim's offices in New Jersey. He recently turned 100 years old.

"It's a huge sense of responsibility, not just towards my family, but towards the families of everyone at Bendheim,'' Ben Jayson said. "I've been preparing my whole life for this. It is exciting, as well as humbling. Bendheim is a living entity, and has grown so much over the years."

Ben Jayson's appointment cements Bendheim's position in the 3% club of family businesses spanning into their fourth generation.

Ben earned a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business Administration from Northeastern University, graduating magna cum laude with a triple concentration in finance, marketing and accounting. He joined the family business in 2015.

Ben completed General Electric's Financial Management Program, a two-year early career development program that combines coursework, a variety of job assignments and interaction with GE leaders, as well as the global FMP community. FMP program members build exceptional corporate finance and business skills. He then joined GE as a financial planning analyst. Ben also worked at Schüco International KG in Germany, Europe's largest manufacturer of window, door, and glass facade systems.

"Ben has basically groomed himself to assume this role,'' Robert Jayson said. "He brings a tremendous amount of business knowledge and a certain acumen that will benefit the whole team. We have built a strong foundation, and we have brought Bendheim to a point where it is ready for the next generation. We will maintain our roles as Ben leads us into the future with programs and disciplines that will carry the business to even greater heights."

One of the top priorities for the new President is to review Bendheim's processes to enhance efficiency and the level of service, as well as plan for growth. "We want to evaluate where we are now and where we want to be five years from now,'' Ben Jayson said. "We want to strengthen our relationships, as well as expand our capabilities."

While business development will be an important part of Ben's tenure, Robert Jayson believes his son will also retain the company's commitment to a family-oriented culture. "We always want to be extremely conscious of the well-being of our employees and enhance their quality of life,'' Robert said. "We want everybody at Bendheim to feel like they are part of the business."

"We are quite proud to have Ben lead our management team as we move forward,'' Fred Jayson said. "His business background and international experience has prepared him to assume this role. We are confident that Ben will help us continue to grow our business in the years ahead."

