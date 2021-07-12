Allsup Supports NAMI National Virtual Convention July 27-28, 2021

Belleville, Illinois, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company®, is proud to sponsor NAMICon 2021, July 27-28, 2021. The virtual convention is dedicated to informing the mental health community about useful resources, research and support, and is the largest gathering of mental health advocates in the country. This year's theme is "Bringing People Together for Mental Health: The Time is Now."

Allsup has been a longtime supporter of NAMI in its mission to provide advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives, said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup. "This year's event is particularly important because the long-term mental health ramifications of COVID-19 are still being studied," Geist said. "Along with greater national awareness of mental wellness, some of those who have been sick with the coronavirus are experiencing neurological and mental health disorders."

NAMICon 2021 brings together some of the most influential experts in mental health to discuss symptoms, treatments and community engagement for those dealing with mental health issues, Geist explained. "Attention to mental health is especially important in these challenging post-pandemic times," he added.

For over 35 years, Allsup has helped more than 350,000 individuals with disabilities, including those with severe mental health disorders, receive Social Security Disability Insurance Benefits (SSDI). Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-approved employment network, also helps people return to work through Social Security's Ticket to Work program.

This year's event will feature Plenary Speaker Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Mental Health and a fireside chat with singer Michelle Williams, a former member of Destiny's Child and author of "Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours."

NAMICon 2021 educational tracks include:

Amplifying Youth and Young Adult Voices

Advancing the Promise of Research

Addressing Mental Health Disparities

Living Well with a Mental Health Condition

Supporting Stronger Communities

Complimentary CE credits are available for registered nurses and social workers.

For more information about sessions and to register for the virtual event, visit NAMICon 2021.

ABOUT NAMI

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Find more at NAMI.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.





