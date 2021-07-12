 Skip to main content

Vimeo to Announce Q2 2021 Earnings on August 5th and Host Earnings Video Event on August 6th

Globe Newswire  
July 12, 2021 4:10pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Thursday, August 5, 2021, Vimeo will post its second quarter results on the Investor Relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors. On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Vimeo will live stream a video conference to answer questions regarding its second quarter results. The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About Vimeo
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 200 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com

Contacts:

Vimeo IR
Yaoxian Chew
ir@vimeo.com

Vimeo Communications
Matt Anchin
pr@vimeo.com


