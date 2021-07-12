Proactive news headlines including Victory Square Technologies, Altamira Gold, The Parent Company, Loncor Gold and EVmo
New York , July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- EVmo Inc (OTC:YAYO) closes $15M debt financing to drive fleet and market expansion click here
- Altamira Gold Corp (CVE:ALTA) (OTC:EQTRF) eyes drill start at Mutum target in Brazil this month as it hails IP survey result click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE:GEMC) (OTC:GBLEF) (FRA:5GE1) joins European Raw Materials Alliance to help develop sustainable supply chains on the continent click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) subsidiary becomes first coast to coast SunPower dealer in Canada click here
- KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) announces commercialization road map for its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge product line click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) acquires Uncubed's Technology Solutions business click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) says it expects to start human trials on non-hallucinogenic LSD compound TD-0148A in 2022 click here
- Benchmark Metals Inc (CVE:BNCH) (OTCQX:BNCHF) plans for 37,000m of classification drilling to grow AGB, Dukes Ridge and Cliff Creek deposits at Lawyers click here
- The Parent Company (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) expands product line with value vape offerings click here
- Loncor Gold Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) says latest holes drilled at Adumbi deposit intersect significant widths and grades click here
- Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTC:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) receives sample assay results from Wayka epithermal gold discovery on its Fortuna property in Ecuador click here
- Numinus Wellness Inc (CVE:NUMI) (OTC:LKYSF) (FRA:LR23) gets Health Canada approval for study on MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD click here
- GlobeX Data Ltd (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) sponsoring 74 YouTube episodes of The Epoch Times under US mass marketing strategy for its Sekur platform click here
- Q BioMed Inc (OTCQB:QBIO) inks license deal with Clionix for sales of Strontium89 in Europe and the Middle East click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (FRA:WNT1) (OTCQB:PLTXF) adds vegan wines to its online grocery selection click here
- Snowline Gold Corp (CSE:SGD) (OTC:SNWGF) names Matthew Roma its new CFO as Natasha Tsai steps down click here
- Lingo Media Corporation (CVE:LM) (OTC:LMDCF) (FRA:LIMA) says subsidiary will partner with admissions platform to help students pursue their dreams click here
- Spotlite360 Technologies Inc (CSE:LITE) (FRA:87A) announces blockchain and IoT solution for healthcare industry supply chains click here
- Tetra Bio-Pharma puts QIXLEEF study on the fast track with introduction of three more oral pain relief treatments for comparison click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) advances to Phase 2 trial with leronlimab for mTNBC metastatic breast cancer treatment click here
- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) (FRA:0MB) and partner Rizobacter expand strategic alliance to supply Rizonema seed treatment in Brazil click here
- Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) to drive fan engagement for Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo in Salt Lake City click here
- Fabled Silver Gold Corp (CVE:FCO) (OTCQB:FBSGF) (FRA:7NQ) welcomes latest drill assays from Mexico project, which highlight new high grade gold system with silver credits click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) says client Clube Atlético Mineiro successfully launched interactive "Galo Augmented Reality" experience for fans click here
- Jack Nathan Health Medical Corp (CVE:JNH) (OTCQB:JNHMF) announces new coronavirus testing program with Walmart Mexico click here
- Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) (BVL:TK ) (OTCQB:TKRFF) (FRA:TLD) triples property at Ayawilca with acquisition of Silvia copper project in Peru click here
- Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CVE:ZAIR) (OTC:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) says new award further affirms its unique energy storage technology click here
