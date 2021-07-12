CloudReplica® Expands Upstream Service Offerings and Onboards Key Industry Executive

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudReplica®, the leading provider of Data replication and Cloud Services, announced today that CloudReplica has hired industry veteran Stuart Lowery to the position of Vice President of Global Business Development. Drawing from 30+ years of Upstream Energy Exploration and Production experience, Stuart will lead the company's new and expanded services portfolio. Stuart has held a variety of strategic positions including Landmark Graphics/Halliburton, Paradigm Geophysical/Emerson, Co-founder of GeoComputing, and most recently as the Global Alliance Manager for Energy at AWS.



CloudReplica has successfully deployed the Virtual-Move® service in over a dozen countries all over the globe resulting in over a billion rows of petro-technical data being transformed. Virtual-Move has become a vital component of Digital Transformation and enablement as the Energy industry addresses challenges involved in becoming digital.

Virtual-Move replicates data between dissimilar databases eradicating the traditional barriers of information being locked up in database silos and enables unprecedented collaboration between energy asset managers anywhere in the world.

"CloudReplica is very happy to welcome Stuart to the CloudReplica family. Stu's incredible industry knowledge, understanding, and well-known reputation will help broaden our services footprint and thought leadership position," said Bob Skiba, CloudReplica Founder and President.

"The entire E&P world knows Stuart Lowery and, at this pivotal time of transformation in Upstream Energy, Stuart will leverage our successes and play a key role in our services expansion," added Hendrik Kleine, Senior Director Data Services.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CloudReplica® offers data replication and sharing expertise-as-a-service. CloudReplica is celebrating 12 years of solving some of the most complex data management challenges which apply to diverse number of industry segments. CloudReplica also continues to innovate valuable solutions for Upstream Energy customers where unique data types and custom coordinate systems present challenges inhibiting most off the shelf data connecting solutions.

