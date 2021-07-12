 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Centennial Resource Development to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Globe Newswire  
July 12, 2021 7:05am   Comments
DENVER, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. ("Centennial" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CDEV) today announced that Matt R. Garrison, Chief Operating Officer, is scheduled to present at the DUG Permian and Eagle Ford Conference in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern.   Mr. Garrison is also scheduled to present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 3:55 p.m. Eastern. The presentation materials used at both conferences will be available on Centennial's website at www.cdevinc.com under the Investor Relations tab.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company's assets and operations, which are held and conducted through Centennial Resource Production, LLC, are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. For additional information about the Company, please visit www.cdevinc.com.

Contact:

Hays Mabry
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 240-3265
ir@cdevinc.com


