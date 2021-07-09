 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on July 29, 2021

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

GREELEY, Colo., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer period with Pilgrim's executive management team.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company's investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the "Events & Presentations" section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc210429.html.

Participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered can do so on the day of the event by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the "Pilgrim's Pride Conference."  To submit a question to management during the call, participants must be logged in via telephone.

The webcast will be available for replay on Pilgrim's website two hours after the call concludes and will remain available through October 28, 2021. Alternatively, the telephone replay may be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 in the US, or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally, and requesting conference number 10158600, which will be available through August 29, 2021.

About Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Pilgrim's employs approximately 56,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Contact:
Matt Galvanoni
Chief Financial Officer
970-506-7868
IRPPC@pilgrims.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com