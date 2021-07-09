GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; July 09, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.

Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

105,050 shares

€646 510.51

During the first half of 2021, total trading was:

On the buy side: 1,013,138 shares for a total amount of €4,450,737.46

On the sell side: 997,017 shares for a total amount of €4,409,259.22

During this same period, the number of trades were:

On the buy side: 1,926

On the sell side: 1,901

As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

27, 911 shares

€769 849,43

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Elafibranor is an investigational compound that has not been reviewed and has not received approval by any regulatory authority. As part of GENFIT's comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4®, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. In January 2019, GENFIT signed a licensing agreement with Labcorp® to make NIS4® technology available for use in clinical research through their drug development subsidiary, Covance. In September 2020, GENFIT signed another licensing agreement with Labcorp® to commercialize NIS4® in the US and Canada as a Laboratory Developed Test. Since April 2021, Labcorp® has commercialized NASHnext™, powered by NIS4®, for use in the clinic. GENFIT also continues to explore opportunities to obtain formal marketing authorization of an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test supported by NIS4® technology. For more information, please visit: https://nis4.com. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com



CONTACT

GENFIT | Investors

Tel: +1 (617) 714 5252 | investors@genfit.com



PRESS RELATIONS | Media

Stephanie BOYER – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com



APPENDIX

H1 2021

Buy Side Sell Side Date Number of executions Number of shares Traded amount in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded amount in EUR TOTAL 1 926 1 013 138 4 450 737,46 1 901 997 017 4 409 259,22 04/01/2021 42 25672 106 920,21 71 32091 134 234,09 05/01/2021 14 8728 36 139,94 18 9738 40 492,26 06/01/2021 26 16345 68 348,42 48 24876 104 598,85 07/01/2021 59 38324 167 542,18 100 56720 248 081,94 08/01/2021 39 20950 93 524,57 40 19303 86 857,90 11/01/2021 29 12249 55 019,69 39 13105 59 047,46 12/01/2021 30 16023 72 645,24 27 18099 82 659,40 13/01/2021 32 14570 65 700,79 17 12174 55 117,18 14/01/2021 28 17348 78 153,43 30 14764 67 203,51 15/01/2021 60 35785 161 995,83 60 34081 155 051,51 18/01/2021 40 23966 110 613,87 73 39800 184 482,55 19/01/2021 56 23753 117 337,68 74 24318 120 680,26 20/01/2021 42 21062 100 611,18 37 15576 75 030,60 21/01/2021 41 20032 93 587,50 28 15806 74 357,27 22/01/2021 52 33987 149 767,45 41 22203 97 905,68 25/01/2021 37 24138 101 879,11 21 14196 60 143,34 26/01/2021 79 40817 183 223,84 73 43569 196 046,12 27/01/2021 4 1295 5 490,92 15 6036 26 485,97 28/01/2021 4 1083 4 570,30 1 1 4,26 29/01/2021 16 10926 46 089,36 12 7687 32 565,82 01/02/2021 12 7005 29 622,62 24 11847 50 360,05 02/02/2021 9 7357 31 743,98 14 8628 37 392,54 03/02/2021 17 7020 30 384,81 11 5929 25 883,29 04/02/2021 16 10207 43 452,02 14 7846 33 541,57 05/02/2021 12 5629 23 702,93 8 5629 23 821,65 08/02/2021 13 7441 31 508,77 11 7442 31 661,91 09/02/2021 12 8636 36 438,91 16 6096 25 852,40 10/02/2021 188 107001 577 416,99 183 112206 615 056,07 11/02/2021 35 19001 91 212,97 24 11001 52 685,00 12/02/2021 27 16001 73 964,46 47 18001 83 440,58 15/02/2021 3 2000 9 320,00 13 3000 13 959,99 16/02/2021 13 9697 44 808,87 2 3987 18 580,18 17/02/2021 12 9223 42 301,11 11 10946 50 456,13 18/02/2021 18 27927 129 069,94 21 14571 67 510,65 19/02/2021 24 18850 85 089,84 20 18850 85 429,33 22/02/2021 20 10664 47 914,31 10 10310 46 520,47 23/02/2021 58 49098 217 409,38 54 45491 203 152,33 24/02/2021 16 8916 39 163,44 12 10015 44 235,35 25/02/2021 14 8939 39 050,74 12 8088 35 426,98 26/02/2021 13 7916 33 637,85 22 10021 42 678,94 01/03/2021 13 7778 33 253,13 12 9037 38 819,43 02/03/2021 18 7837 33 470,42 11 7659 32 893,64 03/03/2021 17 8704 37 345,30 23 8704 37 525,56 04/03/2021 15 5342 22 558,95 3 1790 7 569,95 05/03/2021 14 6415 26 520,31 7 3761 15 645,44 08/03/2021 16 6358 26 870,75 22 12983 54 845,52 09/03/2021 8 1848 7 809,44 4 1598 6 797,40 10/03/2021 5 2101 8 866,26 3 1053 4 464,83 11/03/2021 9 2860 11 942,04 4 1051 4 496,18 12/03/2021 16 6313 26 022,56 14 5432 22 504,99 15/03/2021 24 5436 22 450,14 14 5383 22 333,04 16/03/2021 1 1 4,12 1 1 4,12 17/03/2021 1 1 4,15 1 1 4,15 18/03/2021 3 1809 7 506,75 3 1809 7 542,93 19/03/2021 4 1731 7 098,71 5 931 3 835,70 22/03/2021 1 1 4,13 2 801 3 316,13 23/03/2021 13 2743 11 190,14 2 997 4 069,77 24/03/2021 1 1 4,05 1 1 4,05 25/03/2021 6 2053 8 270,90 3 1163 4 698,55 26/03/2021 3 2053 8 270,90 16 891 3 617,46 29/03/2021 5 1501 6 052,02 3 2053 8 311,90 30/03/2021 1 1 4,05 1 1 4,05 31/03/2021 3 1056 4 224,01 1 1 4,01 01/04/2021 9 4221 16 884,04 11 4221 16 987,41 06/04/2021 13 5226 20 659,74 7 2501 9 923,12 07/04/2021 1 1 3,93 1 1 3,93 08/04/2021 4 2229 8 849,40 6 3964 15 821,83 09/04/2021 12 4465 17 737,97 8 1727 6 908,02 12/04/2021 3 1385 5 474,59 6 1007 4 007,86 13/04/2021 19 6298 24 858,65 16 6203 24 675,97 14/04/2021 3 826 3 237,92 5 826 3 254,42 15/04/2021 32 10745 41 274,77 14 4684 18 053,68 16/04/2021 39 7683 28 610,41 9 3861 14 409,25 19/04/2021 12 5890 21 906,44 16 6911 25 851,15 20/04/2021 24 4969 18 183,81 5 1647 6 031,91 21/04/2021 6 2870 10 381,19 6 4140 15 132,90 22/04/2021 11 5833 21 566,18 17 7975 29 638,37 23/04/2021 14 6721 24 441,05 13 4659 16 934,21 26/04/2021 5 3135 11 225,09 2 1134 4 066,55 27/04/2021 5 2940 10 842,46 15 4941 18 139,45 28/04/2021 23 2063 7 588,89 7 2940 10 901,34 29/04/2021 31 11399 43 054,36 28 12153 46 058,05 30/04/2021 3 1099 4 097,06 5 2107 7 866,76 03/05/2021 25 12705 49 089,32 28 18531 72 131,18 04/05/2021 14 6739 25 453,74 10 2653 10 086,18 05/05/2021 1 1 3,72 1 1 3,72 06/05/2021 3 1055 3 861,36 1 1 3,73 07/05/2021 5 1905 6 921,32 2 1055 3 882,40 10/05/2021 6 2867 10 286,62 4 1859 6 713,11 11/05/2021 18 3993 14 131,39 2 796 2 811,50 12/05/2021 12 5025 17 910,96 17 7214 25 864,86 13/05/2021 14 7985 27 704,60 7 4952 17 150,16 14/05/2021 7 4019 13 869,77 5 2031 7 014,57 17/05/2021 10 3964 13 587,60 5 3089 10 727,42 18/05/2021 4 2001 6 819,43 1 1 3,42 19/05/2021 9 3015 10 175,08 8 7048 23 806,73 20/05/2021 15 22232 71 627,06 18 22501 73 568,37 21/05/2021 14 1001 3 273,30 1 1 3,3 24/05/2021 18 7349 23 686,34 4 1621 5 185,21 25/05/2021 14 4677 15 205,07 30 9976 32 662,72 26/05/2021 7 3081 10 127,31 7 2226 7 389,65 27/05/2021 5 2226 7 389,65 01/06/2021 1 1 3,34 1 1 3,34 02/06/2021 6 1842 6 207,03 03/06/2021 30 8641 29 981,11 09/06/2021 1 1 3,50 1 1 3,50

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

Attachment



