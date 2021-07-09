 Skip to main content

Interfor Completes Acquisition of Four US Sawmills from Georgia-Pacific

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
BURNABY, British Columbia, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") (TSX:IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced transaction to acquire four sawmill operations from Georgia-Pacific, located in Bay Springs, MS, Fayette, AL, DeQuincy, LA and Philomath, OR.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.9 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor contact and further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804


