 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Operating Results

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:

BATON ROUGE, La., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: "LAMR") will release its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company's results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar's conference call are provided below:

All Callers:  1-334-777-6991 or 1-800-338-4880
Passcode: 65248056  
   
Replay:  1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:  12503850
   
  Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
Live Webcast: www.lamar.com 
   
Webcast Replay: www.lamar.com 
   
  Available through Thursday August 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time
   
   
Company Contact:  Buster Kantrow
  Director of Investor Relations
  (225) 926-1000
  bkantrow@lamar.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com