First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Results

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("FQM" or the "Company") (TSX:FM) will release second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:

      Toll-free North America:               1-800-952-5114
      Toronto Local and International:             416-406-0743
      Toll-free UK:             00-80042228835
      Passcode:              7903230#
                     
      Webcast:               www.first-quantum.com

Conference call replay:

      Toll-free North America:              1-800-408-3053
      Toronto Local and International:             905-694-9451
      Passcode:             3301666#

The conference call replay will be available from July 28, 2021 until 11:59pm ET on August 11, 2021.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

Ryan MacWilliam, Director, Business Development and Investor Relations
(416) 361-3400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


