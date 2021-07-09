 Skip to main content

Stingray to Release its Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Globe Newswire  
July 09, 2021 7:00am   Comments
MONTREAL, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, after the markets close. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results the next day, August 4, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. 

Details of the Conference Call

Via the internet at www.stingray.com

Via telephone: (877) 223-4471 or (647) 788-4922

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 14, 2021, by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering passcode 9658248.

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX:RAY, RAY.B)) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Contact information:

Mathieu Peloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray Group Inc.
(514) 664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com


