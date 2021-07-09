Proactive news headlines including Buru Energy, Yandal Resources, Pure Hydrogen Corporation and Pacgold

Sydney, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Buru Energy Ltd's (ASX:BRU) exploratory drilling campaign is progressing efficiently and on schedule at the Currajong 1 exploration well within Western Australia's Canning Basin. Click here

Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) has had strong validation of its gold exploration strategy and the strength of its projects with substantial shareholder DGO Gold Ltd (ASX:DGO) lifting its stake to 19.9%. Click here

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Ltd (ASX:PH2) (OTC:STRXF) has spudded the Serowe-3 coalbed methane(CBM) well, the second of its six-well appraisal drilling campaign at the Serowe Project in Botswana. Click here

Pacgold Ltd (ASX:PGO) commenced trading on the ASX on Thursday following a fully subscribed initial public offer (IPO) which raised $6 million at 25 cents a pop. Click here

Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) is set to restart drilling next week at its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Gold Project, 120 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Click here

High Peak Royalties Ltd (ASX:HPR) has expanded its diverse royalty portfolio by entering a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for investment and royalty rights with ScimTek Hydrogen Ltd. Click here

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has kicked off the 2021 resource expansion drilling campaign at its flagship Marymia Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) plans to start its first drilling program later this month at Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in the highly mineralised Halls Creek region of northeast Western Australia. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has executed a suite of key Geraldton Port contracts as it continues to drive its JWD Iron Ore Project towards near-term production. Click here

Tesserent Ltd's (ASX:TNT) Tesserent Innovation has signed a share subscription agreement to acquire an initial 7% stake in Daltrey Pty Ltd, a sovereign biometric company, and has an option to increase this based on certain conditions. Click here

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has delivered a return on investment of 224% for its shareholders in the past 12 months, outperforming all of its rivals bar NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), another electric car manufacturer. Click here

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has returned an 86-metre gold hit grading 0.63 g/t in diamond drilling at Transit prospect within the Golden Plains Resources (GPR) earn-in area of the Fifield Project in central NSW. Click here

