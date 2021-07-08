CapStar Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 earnings release after the market closes on July 22, 2021.



CapStar will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Friday, July 23, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Time

Telephone Access: (844) 412-1002; Conference ID: 2976541

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on CapStar's website at www.ir.capstarbank.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

