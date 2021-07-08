Judge Norman P. Tarle Joins Judicate West

LOS ANGELES, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Norman P. Tarle to its roster of neutrals. He is based in the Los Angeles office and available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging assignments statewide.



"Judge Tarle, with his reputation as an even-tempered and fair judge and his sterling 36-year career in the courts, exemplifies the experience and judicial temperament we seek out for our roster of neutrals," said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West. "With a passion for resolving disputes and a character built around respect and kindness for everyone who enters his chambers, Judge Tarle has made a difference in the Los Angeles community, and we are confident he will do the same for our clients statewide."

Judge Tarle has more than 36 years of experience with the Los Angeles County Superior Court. For the past 20 years, he served as a Superior Court judge, presiding over numerous jury and bench trials involving personal injury, professional malpractice (both medical and legal), contract, real property, warrant of habitability and landlord/tenant cases. In addition to his civil assignments, he sat in criminal court, presiding over sexual assault prosecutions and civil rights violations that often led to civil lawsuits against educational institutions and law enforcement agencies. Judge Tarle has also overseen numerous death penalty cases.

Before being sworn to the bench by then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2001, Judge Tarle was elected commissioner for the Los Angeles Municipal Court in 1985 and again in 1994 for the Superior Court, overseeing minor felonies, sex crimes and murder trials. Prior to his Superior Court positions, he was a Los Angeles deputy city attorney, trying criminal jury trials before being assigned to the Housing Enforcement Division.

During the pandemic, Judge Tarle set up virtual brown bag lunches for young and newly admitted attorneys with the Beverly Hills Bar Association and Los Angeles County Bar Association. He received the Judge of the Year award from the Los Angeles County Criminal Courts Bar Association in 2005. Judge Tarle earned his J.D. and MBA from the University of California, Los Angeles (1976) and his B.A. from the City College of New York (1972).

Judicate West is one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus full-time attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

