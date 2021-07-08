 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OPKO Health to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

MIAMI, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held virtually July 13-14, 2021. Management will be interviewed in a fireside chat format on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time and will also be holding one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be archived in the Investors section of OPKO Health's website and will be available here.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations
Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com
or
Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100
bvoss@lhai.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com