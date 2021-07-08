Westland Insurance Acquires Digital Brokerage Nuera Insurance

SURREY, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the acquisition of digital brokerage Nuera Insurance effective July 1, 2021.



Calgary-based Nuera Insurance is a national leader in digital insurance experience innovation and value-added partnerships. It offers clients an intuitive and rewarding online insurance-buying experience with expert assistance. Its relationships with well-known brands provide extra value to clients, while its partnerships with property management, real estate and mortgage professionals ensure a seamless experience for renters and homeowners.

"The acquisition of Nuera Insurance positions Westland as Canada's top digital tenant insurance provider," says Jamie Lyons, Westland's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Through our Zipsure platform, we are already proud to partner with rental property managers across Canada to ensure that their residents are insured and provide valuable data to help them manage risk. The combined strength of these two brands strongly positions us to continue to innovate and add value in that space."

"I'm proud of the experience that Nuera delivers to both its clients and partners," says Braden Bosch, owner of Nuera Insurance. "I feel confident that Westland has the scale, innovative culture and digital focus to continue Nuera's exciting trajectory into the future."

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national presence of more than 170 locations and over 2,000 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Client Experience

Phone: 778-571-3829

mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



