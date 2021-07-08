 Skip to main content

PCT, ATER & DNMR Deadline Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2021 10:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)
Class Period: November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021
Deadline: July 12, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/pct
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (2) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (3) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)
Class Period: December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021
Deadline: July 12, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/ater
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:  (1) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (2) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)
Class Period: October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021
Deadline: July 13, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/dnmr
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


