QAD Inc. (QADA) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of QAD Inc. and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating QAD Inc. ("QAD") (NASDAQ:QADA) on behalf of the company's shareholders.



On June 28, 2021, QAD announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $87.50 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of QAD's common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation is focused on whether the consideration QAD shareholders are expected to receive is inadequate, and whether QAD's directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws by failing to conduct an appropriate sales process and maximize shareholder value.

QAD shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be requested online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/qad-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.



