American Airlines Group Announces Webcast of Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2021 10:00am   Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, July 22, at 7:30 a.m. CT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through at least Aug. 22.

About American Airlines Group

American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

investor.relations@aa.com 


