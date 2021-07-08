 Skip to main content

BeyondSpring to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

Globe Newswire  
July 08, 2021 8:00am   Comments
NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring") (NASDAQ:BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference being held virtually on July 14-15, 2021 and be available for 1x1 meetings. To participate in the conference, please contact conferences@williamblair.com to request a meeting.

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring's first-in-class lead asset plinabulin, a Selective Immunomodulating Microtubule-Binding Agent (SIMBA), is being developed a "pipeline in a drug." It is filed for approval and has received Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) with a PDUFA date of November 30, 2021 in the U.S., and has a fully enrolled pivotal study (Dublin-3) to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology regimens that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring's extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
darren@lifescicomms.com


