Amolyt Pharma Announces Appointment of Two Directors

Elisabeth Svanberg, M.D., Ph.D. brings extensive experience in the development of therapeutics for under-served endocrine, metabolic and other diseases



James Hindman has over 30 years of senior financial experience in the pharmaceutical, biologics and medical device industries

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specializing in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and metabolic diseases, today announced that the company has made two appointments to its Board of Directors following its Annual General Meeting, which was held on June 30, 2021.

"I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Elisabeth Svanberg and James Hindman as new directors to our Board of Directors and look forward to leveraging their extensive clinical and financial expertise," stated Pierre Legault, Chairman of the Board of Amolyt Pharma. "I believe their guidance will serve the company well as it continues to advance its lead product candidate, AZP-3601, through clinical development for the potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, while further expanding its product portfolio for rare endocrine and related diseases."

Dr. Svanberg commented, "I am thrilled to join Amolyt's Board of Directors as the company generates clinical data in its Phase I trial for its lead product candidate, AZP-3601. I believe AZP-3601 represents a potential advancement in the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and I am excited to support the company's goal of building a portfolio of products targeted toward rare endocrine and related diseases, an area with high unmet medical needs. I look forward to working alongside my fellow colleagues on the Amolyt board to help support the development of this portfolio."

Mr. Hindman added, "I am impressed with the progress the Amolyt team has made in recent months, and believe the company is well positioned to pursue its goal of developing potential new treatments for rare endocrine and related disorders for which new therapies are urgently needed. I look forward to working with the Board, and I am eager to play a part in helping Amolyt achieve its goals, particularly as it continues to build out its US-based presence."

Mr. Hindman served for more than three decades in financial roles of increasing responsibility at Allergan, where he was instrumental in supporting that company's development, which ultimately led to Actavis' acquisition of Allergan in 2015. During his 30-plus year tenure at Allergan, Mr. Hindman held various senior leadership positions, including executive vice president of finance and business development and chief financial officer, as well as senior vice president, finance and controller. Additionally, he served as president of the Allergan Foundation from 2009-2015. Mr. Hindman earned his MBA from Pepperdine University and his B.S. in accounting from Loyola Marymount University. He currently serves as director of Accuray Incorporated and Aatru Medical, Inc. and is a member of the Loyola Marymount University Board of Regents.

Dr. Svanberg has extensive experience in the development of novel treatments for a range of endocrine, metabolic and other high-need diseases. She currently serves as chief development officer at Ixaltis SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics to treat genitourinary disorders with unmet medical need. Prior to Ixaltis, she served as vice president, head of established products at Janssen Pharmaceuticals (a Johnson & Johnson Company) and as development leader for a first-in-class novel diabetes medicine and subsequently as head of medical affairs for the intercontinental region at Bristol Myers Squibb. Earlier in her career, Dr. Svanberg worked for Serono International in roles of increasing responsibility, initially in the field of metabolism. Dr. Svanberg serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Egetis AB (formerly PledPharma AB), Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Galapagos and Pharnext SA. Dr. Svanberg received her M.D. and Ph.D. from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden and is a board-certified general surgeon and associate professor of surgery.

About Amolyt Pharma

Amolyt Pharma is building on its team's established expertise in therapeutic peptides to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes AZP-3601 as a potential treatment of hypoparathyroidism, AZP-38XX, a small peptide series under evaluation to select a development candidate for the treatment of acromegaly, and AZP-3404, which is undergoing indication selection work. Amolyt Pharma aims to further expand and develop its portfolio by leveraging its global network in the field of endocrinology and with support from a strong syndicate of international investors. To learn more, visit www.amolytpharma.com or follow us on Twitter at @AmolytPharma.

