Eyenovia to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
July 07, 2021 4:01pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that management will present a corporate overview and host one-one-one meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, being held virtually July 13-14, 2021, and host one-on-meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, being held virtually July 14-15, 2021.

Details of the Ladenburg presentation are below:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Time: 9:00AM Eastern Time
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/eyen/2421499

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Sam Choinski
Pazanga Health Communications
schoinski@pazangahealth.com
(603) 489-5964


