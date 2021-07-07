Eyenovia to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP™) platform technology, today announced that management will present a corporate overview and host one-one-one meetings at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference, being held virtually July 13-14, 2021, and host one-on-meetings at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021, being held virtually July 14-15, 2021.



Details of the Ladenburg presentation are below:

Date: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 Time: 9:00AM Eastern Time Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/eyen/2421499

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose array print (MAP) therapeutics. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

The Eyenovia Corporate Information slide deck may be found at ir.eyenovia.com/events-and-presentations.

Eyenovia Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:

Sam Choinski

Pazanga Health Communications

schoinski@pazangahealth.com

(603) 489-5964



