SBA Hosts National SBIR Week to Connect Technology Innovators & Entrepreneurs with Research Funding

Washington, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration will host 2021 National SBIR Week on July 19 through July 23 for small business innovators. The virtual event will connect entrepreneurs working on advanced technology to the country's largest source of early-stage funding – the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs. The SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman will provide welcome remarks on July 19.

"The $4 billion in federal non-dilutive funding offered through SBA's SBIR/STTR programs is often a critical milestone in moving an entrepreneur's research idea from concept to commercial product/services. This national conference will enable entrepreneurs across the country to engage virtually with the federal program managers that oversee more than 7,000 awards annually," said John Williams, Director of Innovation and Technology. "SBA is committed to making sure innovators – particularly women, minorities, and those located in states with less access to federal or private funding to advance their ideas – are aware of the SBIR and STTR programs and gain a higher percentage of that funding moving forward.

The SBA is committed to building an inclusive innovation ecosystem to ensure that entrepreneurs from historically underrepresented communities can fully participate in next-generation research and development. SBIR Week will feature complimentary events from organizations involved in supporting entrepreneurs across the country including, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) .

The MBDA InVision Tour will take place on July 21. The InVision Tour is designed to empower minority entrepreneurs to bring new technologies to the commercial marketplace. Throughout the entire week, program managers from the participating federal agencies will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with small businesses, take part in live targeted panels, discuss technology areas, and share insights into how the agencies make funding decisions.

Small technology firms, innovators, scientists, or researchers seeking more information, including the event schedule and participating agencies, should visit https://www.sbirroadtour.com/.





###

About the SBIR and STTR Programs

The SBIR/STTR programs represent the nation's largest source of early-stage research and development funding for small businesses. SBA coordinates the programs, collaborating with 11 federal agencies, that collectively supported more than $4 billion a year in federal research and development funding. www.sbir.gov.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.





Press Office United States Small Business Administration Press_Office@sba.gov