BURNABY, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today provided an update on its ongoing XEN1101 Phase 2b "X-TOLE" clinical trial, announcing that randomization of 326 patients was completed in late June. Based on completion of patient randomization, Xenon anticipates topline results from the Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial in late September to mid-October 2021.

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to announce that patient randomization in our XEN1101 Phase 2b "X-TOLE" clinical trial is complete. Given the strong screening at the end of the recruitment period, we randomized more patients than the 300 originally planned, and we look forward to topline data in late September to mid-October. In advance of these results, we have invited two leading key opinion leaders in the epilepsy space – Dr. Jacqueline French and Dr. Michael Rogawski – to join us for a webinar to discuss XEN1101, the X-TOLE clinical trial, and the broader focal epilepsy landscape."

Webinar Event: "A Discussion of XEN1101 and the Focal Epilepsy Landscape" Date: Monday, July 12, 2021 Time: 10 am-12 pm Eastern Time (7 am-9 am Pacific Time) Registration: Participants may register on the Investors section of Xenon's website.

Speakers on the July 12th webinar include:



Dr. Jacqueline French, Professor of Neurology in the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at NYU Langone School of Medicine and Founder/Director of the Epilepsy Study Consortium

Dr. Michael Rogawski, Professor in the Department of Neurology with joint appointment in the Department of Pharmacology, and an affiliate member of the Center for Neuroscience at the University of California, Davis

Ian Mortimer, President and CEO, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of the Board, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Chris Von Seggern, Chief Commercial Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals



The webcast will be broadcast live on the Investors section of the Xenon website , and participants will be able to submit text questions via the webcast portal. The webinar will also be available for replay following the event.

About XEN1101

XEN1101 is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel modulator being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and potentially other neurological disorders. Designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study, Xenon's "X-TOLE" study is an ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the clinical efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 300 adult patients with focal epilepsy. The primary endpoint is the median percent change in monthly focal seizure frequency from baseline compared to treatment period of active versus placebo. Patient randomization has been completed, and topline data are anticipated in late September to mid-October 2021.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com .

