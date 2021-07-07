Aravive to Participate in Fireside Chat at 2021 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference

HOUSTON, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced that Gail McIntyre, Ph.D., DBAT, Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, and Reshma Rangwala, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aravive, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 William Blair Biotech Focus Conference on July 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM ET. Aravive will also be participating in one-on-one meetings at the conference.



This meeting is being held virtually, and a live webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of https://aravive.com/. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the presentations.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative therapeutics to treat life-threatening diseases. Aravive's lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is a first-in-class ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth, tumor metastasis, resistance to treatment and decreased survival. AVB-500 has the potential to be combined with multiple anti-cancer therapies across several tumor types, due to its novel mechanism of action and favorable safety profile. AVB-500 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in platinum resistant recurrent ovarian cancer. The Company is currently evaluating AVB-500 in a registrational Phase 3 trial in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and a Phase 1b/2 trial in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Aravive plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating AVB-500 in first-line treatment of pancreatic cancer in the second half of 2021. The Company is based in Houston, Texas and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com .

Contact:

Joseph T. Schepers

VP, Investor Relations, Aravive, Inc.

jschepers@aravive.com

(770) 558-5517



