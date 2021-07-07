Open Book Extracts Announces New Senior Executives To Drive Global Sales Strategy and Sales Operations

ROXBORO, N.C., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry's most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Lemus as Chief Revenue Officer, Andrea Groncy as Senior Director of Project Management and Sales, and Brad Jones as Technical Sales Manager.



Lemus joins OBX from Vit-Best Nutrition, provider of manufacturing solutions for the nutritional supplement industry, where she served as Chief Growth Officer. Previously, she was Vice President of Sales at Prinova, one of the largest global ingredient distributors, and International Vitamin Corporation, global manufacturer and distributor of vitamins and related health products. Lemus has 20+ years of experience leading organizations in achieving revenue transformation, aggressive growth, increased profitability and brand elevation, and is recognized as an expert at building, training and motivating teams to deliver effective short-term and long-term results.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the opportunity to scale a number of global sales organizations," said Nicole Lemus, OBX Chief Revenue Officer at OBX. "OBX's comprehensive cannabinoid products and services portfolio is unmatched in the industry, a strength that is reflected in its diverse and loyal customer base. I look forward to working with the OBX team to capture the growth opportunity and unprecedented market demand."

Lemus will be further supported in her new role by Andrea Groncy and Brad Jones:

Groncy is an accomplished Sales Director and a top performing Project Management leader with a successful career in nutraceuticals for 12+ years. Groncy is an active member of ASQ, PMI and is a committee member for the SoCal Dietary Supplement Consortium. In 2018, Groncy was nominated and won the WISA Best Woman in Sales Support (North America). Groncy most recently served as Senior Director of Sales and Project Management at Vit-Best Nutrition, and has held senior leadership roles at Bettera Brands and International Vitamin Corporation. Groncy holds undergraduate degrees from California State University, Fullerton and a MBA from William Taft University.

is an accomplished Sales Director and a top performing Project Management leader with a successful career in nutraceuticals for 12+ years. Groncy is an active member of ASQ, PMI and is a committee member for the SoCal Dietary Supplement Consortium. In 2018, Groncy was nominated and won the WISA Best Woman in Sales Support (North America). Groncy most recently served as Senior Director of Sales and Project Management at Vit-Best Nutrition, and has held senior leadership roles at Bettera Brands and International Vitamin Corporation. Groncy holds undergraduate degrees from California State University, Fullerton and a MBA from William Taft University. Jones brings almost a decade of strategy, operations, and technical sales expertise in the cannabis industry to the team at OBX. Jones is a technical expert in extraction, purification, & separation technologies, and skilled in navigating complex operations in nascent markets and intricate regulatory environments. Previously, Jones served as Vice President of Technical Sales for Folium Biosciences as well as Director of Production at Folium Biosciences, where he designed, implemented and managed all production processes.

These appointments come at a time of continued growth and expansion for OBX. In June, the company announced that it raised a $11.5 million Series B round, co-led by Nortecapital and KEY Investment Partners.

"Lemus, Groncy, and Jones bring knowledge and expertise in scaling world-class teams, capitalizing on changing market dynamics, and driving a customer-first mentality -- they will be a tremendous asset to OBX," shared Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "We look forward to welcoming them to the team as we continue to execute on our growth strategy, to be the global leader in cannabinoid-enabled health and wellness products."

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a969e72-9ea0-4e38-b3fc-9b9c3bf4c427

Media Contact:

Media relations at sbaker@bakerdillon.com and media@openbookextracts.com



