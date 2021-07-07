Proactive news headlines including Askari Metals, Lake Resources, Shree Minerals and OliveX Holdings

Sydney, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Askari Metals Ltd (ASX:AS2) started trading on ASX after successfully completing its initial public offer (IPO) which raised $5.75 million at 20 cents per share. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTC:LLKKF) has drilling underway to support a doubling of future planned production at its flagship Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina. Click here

Shree Minerals Ltd (ASX:SSH) has signed an agreement with Australia's national science agency, the CSIRO, to collaborate on a research project at Box Hole Zinc-Lead Project near Harts Range in the Northern Territory. Click here

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) (FRA:9MY) has increased the nickel-copper-PGE prospectivity of The Bull Project near Chalice Mining Ltd's (ASX:CHN) Julimar discovery north of Perth in Western Australia after completing a 3D Aeromagnetic Inversion Model. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has received approval from the Greenland Government for an initial fieldwork program at the lvittuut Project, which has near-term cryolite, fluorite and rare earth production potential. Click here

Auroch Minerals Ltd's (ASX:AOU) latest moving-loop electromagnetic (MLEM) survey has identified and delineated a strongly conductive body at its Nepean Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has substantially increased its exposure to the highly sought-after battery metal lithium, acquiring two lithium-rich projects in Western Australia's Mt Magnet region. Click here

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) is poised to bring in more than A$7.6 million in funding after closing its latest entitlement offer. Click here

TNT Mines Ltd (ASX:TIN) has completed the first tranche of its $5.25 million capital raising after raising $3,543,754.35 via the placement of 23,625,029 shares. Click here

Mineral Resources Limited's (ASX: MIN) wholly-owned subsidiary Energy Resources Limited (ERL) has secured a rig to drill conventional gas exploration well Lockyer Deep 1 in the onshore Perth Basin, Western Australia. Click here

OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has signed a deal to join Gold's Gym Global Vendor Program, making its Volution integrated enterprise technology platform available to the global health and fitness club's gyms and franchise network. Click here

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) has strengthened its US operations team by making three key appointments as it advances development of the Rhyolite Ridge Project in Nevada towards lithium and boron production. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) is a step closer to producing halloysite-kaolin nanomaterials on a commercial scale, following a patent filed by Natural Nanotech, its research and development entity. Click here

Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX:FEX) non-executive director Richard Nicholls-Maltman has demonstrated his confidence in the company's iron ore strategy with an on-market purchase of shares. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has tasted success in its first two drill holes at the high-grade Sala Silver Mine in Sweden with visible silver, lead and zinc intersected during step-out drilling. Click here

