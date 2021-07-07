Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: Announces rebranding of six European assets as Westfield destinations

Paris, Amsterdam, July 7, 2021

Press release

SIX URW FLAGSHIP LOCATIONS IN EUROPE TO BE REBRANDED AS WESTFIELD DESTINATIONS

Expansion of Westfield network to Spain, Germany and Austria will offer greater opportunities for global and emerging brands

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced that an additional six assets in four European markets will be branded as Westfield destinations in September, joining a globally recognized network of flagship shopping centres in the US and Europe that collectively reach over one billion consumers each year1.

The new branded centres will include La Part-Dieu in Lyon, France; La Maquinista and Glories in Barcelona, Spain; Donau Zentrum and Shopping City Süd in Vienna, Austria and CentrO in Oberhausen, Germany. This follows the successful opening in March 2021 of the brand new 117,000 sqm Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, the first Westfield branded centre and largest retail, leisure, and entertainment destination of its kind for that country.

The company's Westfield destinations attract both established retailers and emerging brands in a rapidly evolving retail, lifestyle and entertainment environment, providing flexible leasing formats across multiple geographies, as well as opportunities to leverage significant consumer audiences for multiplatform marketing activities.

Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said: "Our portfolio of Westfield destinations in major cities offers global and emerging brands a unique platform that harnesses both physical space and the audience of consumers at our properties. These amazing European assets, with their strong heritage, community contribution and enhanced offer in terms of unique retail, customer service, dynamic events, and opportunity for brand partnerships, are primed to evolve further under the Westfield banner."

The flagship centres that will be rebranded share a number of characteristics in addition to being among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellent locations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and a best-in-class approach in terms of community engagement, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

The September launch will be celebrated through a range of global events and experiences connecting Westfield customers around the world, supported by a pan-European marketing and advertising campaign. These events will also showcase the company's broader intention to become a global launchpad for products and artists across media, retail, streaming channels, and live experiences.

[1] Based on 2019 figures, includes branded and unbranded assets

# # #

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations

Samuel Warwood

+33 1 53 43 72 77

samuel.warwood@urw.com

Media Relations (France)

Nathalie Feld – Image 7

+33 6 30 47 18 37

nfeld@image7.fr

Media Relations (International)

Cornelia Schnepf – FinElk

+44 7387 108 998

Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

Notes to the Editor

Westfield centres to be rebranded in September 2021:

Austria – Donau Zentrum and Shopping City Süd in Vienna, Austria

Spain – La Maquinista and Glories in Barcelona

France – La Part-Dieu in Lyon

Germany – CentrO in Oberhausen

Existing Westfield branded centres in Europe

Czech Republic – Westfield Chodov in Prague

France – Westfield Les 4 Temps, Westfield Forum des Halles, Westfield Vélizy 2, Westfield Parly 2, Westfield Carré Sénart and Westfield Rosny 2 in the Paris region, Westfield Euralille in Lille

Germany – Westfield Hamburg (Development)

The Netherlands – Westfield Mall of the Netherlands in The Hague

Poland – Westfield Arkadia in Warsaw

Sweden - Westfield Mall of Scandinavia in Stockholm

UK – Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City in London

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €56.3 Bn as at December 31, 2020, of which 85% in retail, 8% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 87 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 3,100 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (TICKER:URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from an BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com - Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on

Twitter @urw_group Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Instagram @urw_group

Attachment



