Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
July 06, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
RAPID CITY, S.D., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) will announce its 2021 second quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, to discuss the company's financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the "Investor Relations" heading. Select "Events & Presentations," and click "Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call." Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.

To ask a question during the live broadcast or listen without Internet access, call 866-544-7741 from within the United States; the number for international callers is 724-498-4407. Enter the passcode 9836305 when prompted.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969


