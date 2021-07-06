 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Geekco Technologies Corporation: Changes to the Management

Globe Newswire  
July 06, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
Share:

LAVAL, Québec, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSXV:GKO, OTCQB:GKOTF), announces the interim replacement of Érik Giasson by Nadira Hajjar as Chief Executive Officer of Geekco. The Corporation thanks Mr. Giasson, who will pursue other professional challenges, for his managerial support and contribution to the Corporation's objectives during his tenure.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive "Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Geekco Technologies Corporation:
Henri Harland, Chairman of the Board
Telephone: (514) 246-9734



Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com