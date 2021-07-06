SCHW Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Charles Schwab - Investors Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) ("Charles Schwab" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws and potentially related corporate mismanagement.



On July 2, 2021, Charles Schwab said it will take a $200 million charge in the second quarter related to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its robo-adviser platform. The compliance inquiry relates to past disclosures around the firm's Schwab Intelligent Portfolios product.

Following this news, on July 6, 2021, in late morning trading, Charles Schwab stock was trading down over 2%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are a Charles Schwab shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

