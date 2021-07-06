 Skip to main content

AIM ImmunoTech to Host Investor Update Webcast on Wednesday, July 14th at 11:00 AM ET

Globe Newswire  
July 06, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
OCALA, Fla., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) today announced that it will host an investor update webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to discuss recent accomplishments and upcoming milestones. Investors and other interested parties are invited to submit questions to management prior to the call's start via email to aim@crescendo-ir.com.

The webcast may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2605/41875 or on the Company's website at https://aimimmuno.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to participate at that time, a replay of the webcast will be available until Thursday, July 14, 2022 on the Company's website.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com


