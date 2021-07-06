Advaxis Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation into Whether the Merger of Advaxis, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ADXS

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Biosight Ltd. is fair to Advaxis shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Advaxis's equity holders will own approximately 25% of Advaxis's common stock and the former Biosight equity holders will own approximately 75%, calculated on a fully diluted basis.



Halper Sadeh encourages Advaxis shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Advaxis and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Advaxis shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Advaxis shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Advaxis shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

