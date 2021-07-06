Forbes Features CANOPY Management CEO Brian Burt's Amazon Success Secrets

AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forbes featured CANOPY Management , the full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, and CANOPY Cofounder and CEO Brian Burt in a recent article detailing ways to succeed on the leading ecommerce platform. The article revealed a few of the strategies CANOPY leverages on behalf of its partners — third-party Amazon vendors.



Written by Forbes Contributor Todd Wasserman, the article, " The Pandemic Has Been a Boom Time for Amazon Agency Canopy ," cites the pandemic-caused surge in online consumers as a major cause of a 200% increase in Amazon's profits along with a rise in third-party sellers. In the article, CANOPY Management CEO Brian Burt explained that the continuing increase in new sellers has driven cost-per-click ad prices to new heights. Burt also offered an Amazon secret that few sellers understand.

"Fun fact: Most sellers actually spend more on paid advertising within the Amazon ecosphere than they do on product cost, shipping, all the Amazon fees combined, packaging, all that," said Burt. Canopy's strategies, including "good imagery, engaging copy, and competitive pricing," help companies like Rocket Pure increase their conversion rate to 72.8%, with a 31% increase in sales revenues over a three-month period — even after lowering prices.

Shortly after the Forbes article published, Burt was inducted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization for successful small and mid-sized business owners. Forbes Business Council members are highly respected leaders handpicked by the council based on the depth and diversity of their experiences in leadership, management, customer engagement, technology and growth.

