Avaap Appoints Stephen Csuka Chief Executive Officer, Dhiraj Shah to Executive Chairman, and Dave Schoettmer to Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a leading advisory and technology management firm, today announced several strategic leadership changes, including elevating Avaap President Stephen Csuka to CEO and appointing Founder Dhiraj Shah to executive chairman and General Manager Dave Schoettmer to its board of directors.



The new appointments, effective immediately, are:

Stephen Csuka is named CEO. Csuka brings more than 25 years of software services experience and will be responsible for driving the strategy and execution of all Avaap's businesses. This will encompass general oversight of strategy, consulting, analytics, and implementation services, as well as organizational change management and managed services to help customers drive greater value from software solutions. Csuka's focus will include sales, delivery, and operations of company business units as well as innovating on industry-specific solutions. Avaap's goal remains to drive higher customer satisfaction and lower total cost of ownership for its customers.

"It's exciting to lead the next chapter in Avaap's history and continue building on customer success and excellence in execution with a team that has deep experience with the concerns, pain points, and emotions that accompany technology transformation," said Csuka. "Our strategy is to continue to add value through a more holistic consulting experience that extends beyond problem-solving to transformation strategy and guiding organizations through how their business needs to change to implementing the right solution at the right time. We have the expertise and experience to grow the company and create long-term value for our customers and partners."

Dave Schoettmer is elevated to board member and strategic advisor. Schoettmer is an accomplished executive who served as general manager of Avaap's Advisory Services business unit and founder of Navigator Management Partners, acquired by Avaap in 2019. Schoettmer has dedicated his career to helping customers optimize performance and create value through enterprise technology. His expertise across advisory services includes organizational change management and data analytics, as well as Oracle, SAP, Tableau, Alteryx, and Snowflake engagements. As an Avaap board participant and strategic advisor, his experience in providing strategic leadership through periods of accelerated growth will bring meaningful contributions to future growth.

Dhiraj Shah is appointed to executive chairman. Shah, who founded Avaap in 2006 to address critical business gaps in Infor (Lawson) software, led the organization through year-over-year growth and global expansion to become one of the largest Infor Alliances Partners, earning recognition as an Infor Partner of the Year for five consecutive years. Under Shah's leadership, Avaap was also named a Best Place to Work in IT for eight years in a row. The growth and recognition are testament to the vision and genuine desire to improve customer business practices through strategic partnerships and exceptional software services while providing employees with a great place to work. Looking to the future, Shah will continue to offer a guiding voice and remain engaged in a strategic capacity to help maximize the growth potential for the business.

"The growth of Avaap and advancement of the business is a testament to the strategic plan and the management team in charge of its execution," said Shah. "It will be exciting to see the continued evolution of the brand and next chapter in company history. Steve is an experienced, passionate leader who is well-vested to take the business forward with a strong focus on helping our customers with their digital journey."

