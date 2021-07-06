Resverlogix Announces Management Change

CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix") (TSX:RVX) today announced that Ken Lebioda is stepping down as Senior Vice President, Business and Corporate Development, effective immediately. "We would like to thank Ken for his important contributions over many years of service and wish him all the best," said Donald J. McCaffrey, President and CEO of the Company.



About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program, including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, COVID-19, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases while maintaining a well-described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

