Growing Awareness about the Importance of LAA Closure Devices to Boost the Growth of the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Exclusive Report [190 Pages] By Research Dive

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has made favorable impact on the global left atrial appendage closure devices market. According to the report, the global LAA closure devices market gathered $466.6 million in 2019, and is expected to garner $2,637.1 million by 2027, at 24.0% CAGR. The estimated market size in 2020 was $572.9 million in 2020. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market size reached up to $585.2 million due to the growing awareness among people about the importance of left atrial appendage (LAA) closure devices in CVDs.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

As per the analysts of Research Dive, people with chronic heart conditions, hypertension, kidney disease, and stroke are at a higher risk of contracting the deadly COVID-19 infection. The coronavirus majorly affects the heart and the respiratory system of the human body. The governments of various countries are taking initiatives to create awareness among people about the importance of LAA closure devices. All these factors are projected to boost the market growth in the pandemic period and in the coming years.

Additionally, major market players and manufacturers are highly involved in increasing their activities to improve product to obtain a strong position in the global industry during COVID-19 emergency. For example, in February 2020, Abbott announced to have received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its newly invented ‘Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder,' which is developed especially for patients suffering from AF.

Future Scope of the Market

The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is projected to continue to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to increase in technological advancements to improve performance and product safety along with the growing support of governments for device approvals. For instance, in June 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation, a leading manufacturer of medical devices, received the clearance from the U.S. FDA for its new diagnostic device ‘LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor System.'

Moreover, the rising number of - ory clinical centers around the world to conduct emergency operations with reduced risk cardiovascular procedures is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population and increasing number of patients suffering with atrial fibrillation (AF) are other factors projected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Major Market Players

The key players operating in the global left atrial appendage closure devices industry include -

SentreHEART, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Lifetech Scientific

Occlutech

Cardia, Inc.

Biosense Webster, Inc.

Aegis Medical Group

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

These players are implementing various strategies such as strategic partnerships, technological advancements, product approval & launches, and others to gain a competitive edge in the global industry.

For instance, in July 2020, Boston Scientific Corporation received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its next-generation Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device, ‘WATCHMAN FLX.' The LAAC device is indicated to reduce the risk of stroke in patients suffering from NVAF (non-valvular atrial fibrillation) and who need an alternative to oral anticoagulation therapy.

