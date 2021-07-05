Vitalhub Corp. Announces Acquisition of UK Based Alamac Limited

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") (TSXV:VHI) is pleased to announce today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") Alamac Limited ("Alamac"). This is VitalHub's 11th acquisition completed since 2017 and marks continued expansion into the growing patient flow and operational visibility market.



When asked to comment on the acquisition, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said:

"We are delighted to have acquired Alamac, as we continue to progress and execute on our growth strategy, which includes both M&A and organic growth. Alamac has extensive experience building and implementing robust Patient Flow Business Intelligence systems across the NHS, with offerings that are highly synergistic with our Transforming Systems solutions. We believe our existing install base and prospective customers will see immense value through the addition of Alamac's offering, and through the combination of the two solutions. We look forward to the development of a joint offering in short order, as we continue to enrich our technology platform toward offering best-in-class solutions to address health system needs."

Founded in 2010, Alamac, a UK based company, provides technological and advisory solutions that assist healthcare organizations across the NHS diagnose and monitor performance, on a daily basis, in order to improve outcomes and bring health and social care teams together. Through the development of proprietary enabling technology solutions, Alamac provides streamlined data analytics to healthcare providers, enabling health systems and hospital teams with actionable intelligence and insights.

Alamac's platform comprises four key products: Patient Safety, using metrics to ensure the suitability and adequacy of patient care, Patient Plan, providing diagnostics to increase the sustainability and performance of services, Patient Outcomes, enabling the refinement of patient care programs through the measurement of treatment results, and Patient Flow, enabling transparency across emergency care services to maximize resource utilization and capacity balancing. These solutions serve health systems to improve operational performance and governance, elevate patient pathway and quality of care through a redesign of services, and enhance reporting and performance governance.

VitalHub has acquired Alamac, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Oakgroup (UK) Limited, for a total cash purchase price of £1,850,000, subject to any post-closing working capital adjustments.

Alamac has a recurring contracted revenue base of £757,520 (C$1,298,238) which represents almost all of its revenue and adds to VitalHub's growing Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") [footnote 1] base.

VitalHub estimates Alamac's unaudited EBITDA exceeds 20% of gross recurring revenues.

VitalHub's pro forma ARR, including the recently-announced acquisitions of selected assets of Jayex Healthcare Ltd. and S12 Solutions in Q2/2021, was C$20,539,466 in Q1/2021.



Issuance of Stock Options

In addition to the Acquisition, VitalHub announced today the grant of incentive stock options as compensation to certain of its employees, including certain employees joining VitalHub as part of the Alamac acquisition.

Options to purchase up to 245,000 common shares of the Company have been granted at an exercise price of $3.15 per share, as per the terms of the Company's option plan.

Footnote 1 – Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a non-IFRS measure. The Company defines ARR as the contracted annual renewable software license fees and maintenance services.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

