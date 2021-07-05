 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Southern Gold, Maximus Resources and Imugene

Globe Newswire  
July 05, 2021 2:47am   Comments
Share:

Sydney, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:FFX) managing director Clive Finkelstein and director Wei Liu have shown their commitment to the company's growth strategy through the early exercise of listed options. Click here
  • Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (FRA:UH4) has boosted its exploration capabilities in South Korea by appointing Robert Smillie, an experienced geoscientist, as exploration manager. Click here
  • Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has appointed Celgene veteran Dr George Matcham to the board as a non-executive director. Click here
  • Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 2.5 square kilometre high-powered fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysics survey at the high-priority Hilditch nickel target, which is around 25 kilometres from BHP's Kambalda Nickel Concentrator in WA. Click here
  • Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTC:IUGNF) has presented its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy program at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 annual meeting. Click here
  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has demonstrated strong platinum group elements (PGE) potential at its Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia following recent diamond drilling at the Yarabrook Hill and XC-29 prospects. Click here
  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) (FRA:23H) investors have recognised the importance of being granted a Mining Concession for the Muga Potash Project in northern Spain with shares jumping as much as 16%. Click here
  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTC:LTSRF) says ore sorting test-work at the Kayelkera Uranium Project in northern Malawi has exceeded expectations. Click here
  • Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has completed the vertical well and build section of the Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) well at about 3,800 metres after encountering the target Mid-Velkerri ‘B' shale. Click here
  • Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) (OTC:NOURF) (FRA:NUN) has started the second phase of drilling at the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in northern Western Australia. Click here
  • Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has returned a bonanza-grade gold intersection from the first diamond hole in a sparsely drilled primary gold zone at Mauretania Project in the Northern Project Area of Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory. Click here
  • Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gidgee South Gold Project and is poised to start an extensive inaugural campaign at the Winjangoo Gold Project. Click here
  • Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTC:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) and JV partner Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) have increased confidence in the value of the Munni Munni Project in Western Australia after returning strong palladium grades in recent drilling. Click here
  • Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has strengthened its board with technical expertise and capital market experience with the appointment of Misha Collins as a non-independent, non-executive director. Click here
  • Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) is trading higher on tabling a suite of high-grade gold results after completing a reverse circulation (RC) campaign at its Karonie Gold Project east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
  • Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has taken another key step towards first production from the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia by executing a haulage contract with David Campbell Transport Pty Ltd. Click here
  • Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has added technical experience to its board through the appointment of a new executive director with Hugh Bresser to serve as technical director, effective immediately. Click here

About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com