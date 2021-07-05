Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Southern Gold, Maximus Resources and Imugene

Sydney, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:FFX) managing director Clive Finkelstein and director Wei Liu have shown their commitment to the company's growth strategy through the early exercise of listed options. Click here

Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (FRA:UH4) has boosted its exploration capabilities in South Korea by appointing Robert Smillie, an experienced geoscientist, as exploration manager. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has appointed Celgene veteran Dr George Matcham to the board as a non-executive director. Click here

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 2.5 square kilometre high-powered fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysics survey at the high-priority Hilditch nickel target, which is around 25 kilometres from BHP's Kambalda Nickel Concentrator in WA. Click here

Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTC:IUGNF) has presented its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy program at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 annual meeting. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has demonstrated strong platinum group elements (PGE) potential at its Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia following recent diamond drilling at the Yarabrook Hill and XC-29 prospects. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) (FRA:23H) investors have recognised the importance of being granted a Mining Concession for the Muga Potash Project in northern Spain with shares jumping as much as 16%. Click here

Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTC:LTSRF) says ore sorting test-work at the Kayelkera Uranium Project in northern Malawi has exceeded expectations. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has completed the vertical well and build section of the Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) well at about 3,800 metres after encountering the target Mid-Velkerri ‘B' shale. Click here

Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) (OTC:NOURF) (FRA:NUN) has started the second phase of drilling at the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in northern Western Australia. Click here

Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has returned a bonanza-grade gold intersection from the first diamond hole in a sparsely drilled primary gold zone at Mauretania Project in the Northern Project Area of Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory. Click here

Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gidgee South Gold Project and is poised to start an extensive inaugural campaign at the Winjangoo Gold Project. Click here

Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTC:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) and JV partner Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) have increased confidence in the value of the Munni Munni Project in Western Australia after returning strong palladium grades in recent drilling. Click here

Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has strengthened its board with technical expertise and capital market experience with the appointment of Misha Collins as a non-independent, non-executive director. Click here

Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) is trading higher on tabling a suite of high-grade gold results after completing a reverse circulation (RC) campaign at its Karonie Gold Project east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here

Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has taken another key step towards first production from the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia by executing a haulage contract with David Campbell Transport Pty Ltd. Click here

Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has added technical experience to its board through the appointment of a new executive director with Hugh Bresser to serve as technical director, effective immediately. Click here

