Proactive news headlines including RPM Automotive Group, Southern Gold, Maximus Resources and Imugene

- RPM Automotive Group Ltd (ASX:FFX) managing director Clive Finkelstein and director Wei Liu have shown their commitment to the company's growth strategy through the early exercise of listed options. Click here
- Southern Gold Limited (ASX:SAU) (FRA:UH4) has boosted its exploration capabilities in South Korea by appointing Robert Smillie, an experienced geoscientist, as exploration manager. Click here
- Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) has appointed Celgene veteran Dr George Matcham to the board as a non-executive director. Click here
- Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 2.5 square kilometre high-powered fixed loop electromagnetic (FLEM) geophysics survey at the high-priority Hilditch nickel target, which is around 25 kilometres from BHP's Kambalda Nickel Concentrator in WA. Click here
- Imugene Ltd (ASX:IMU) (OTC:IUGNF) has presented its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy program at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer 2021 annual meeting. Click here
- Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has demonstrated strong platinum group elements (PGE) potential at its Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia following recent diamond drilling at the Yarabrook Hill and XC-29 prospects. Click here
- Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) (FRA:23H) investors have recognised the importance of being granted a Mining Concession for the Muga Potash Project in northern Spain with shares jumping as much as 16%. Click here
- Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) (OTC:LTSRF) says ore sorting test-work at the Kayelkera Uranium Project in northern Malawi has exceeded expectations. Click here
- Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) has completed the vertical well and build section of the Tanumbirini 2H (T2H) well at about 3,800 metres after encountering the target Mid-Velkerri ‘B' shale. Click here
- Northern Minerals Ltd (ASX:NTU) (OTC:NOURF) (FRA:NUN) has started the second phase of drilling at the Browns Range Heavy Rare Earth Project in northern Western Australia. Click here
- Emmerson Resources Ltd (ASX:ERM) has returned a bonanza-grade gold intersection from the first diamond hole in a sparsely drilled primary gold zone at Mauretania Project in the Northern Project Area of Tennant Creek Mineral Field in the Northern Territory. Click here
- Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has completed a maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Gidgee South Gold Project and is poised to start an extensive inaugural campaign at the Winjangoo Gold Project. Click here
- Platina Resources Ltd (ASX:PGM) (OTC:PTNUF) (FRA:P4R) and JV partner Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV) have increased confidence in the value of the Munni Munni Project in Western Australia after returning strong palladium grades in recent drilling. Click here
- Rimfire Pacific Mining NL (ASX:RIM) has strengthened its board with technical expertise and capital market experience with the appointment of Misha Collins as a non-independent, non-executive director. Click here
- Alchemy Resources Ltd (ASX:ALY) is trading higher on tabling a suite of high-grade gold results after completing a reverse circulation (RC) campaign at its Karonie Gold Project east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- Fe Limited (ASX:FEL) has taken another key step towards first production from the JWD Iron Ore Project in Western Australia by executing a haulage contract with David Campbell Transport Pty Ltd. Click here
- Arrow Minerals Ltd (ASX:AMD) has added technical experience to its board through the appointment of a new executive director with Hugh Bresser to serve as technical director, effective immediately. Click here
