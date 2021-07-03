INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates QTS, FI, PFBI, WRI; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles managed by Blackstone for $78.00 per share. If you are a QTS Realty shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Expro Group. If you are a Frank's shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

